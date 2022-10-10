'﻿Arsenal are fighting for second' - Murphy

Match of the Day 2 pundit Danny Murphy says Arsenal are "fighting for second" this season and are "a long way off" challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title.

T﻿he Gunners currently sit top of the Premier League after a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Liverpool, who finished a point behind winners City last season.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, Murphy said: "﻿It looks like Arsenal are City's closest rivals but I think they are a long way off and I don't see them seriously challenging.

"﻿The main reason is because they can't keep there best XI fit all season. City don't have to as they have that much quality. I think two or three of them players come out of the Arsenal side and they don't have the same strength. They have got good players but not the same level of players to go in.

"﻿I think when they will have a few problems, and have a bad run. For City I don't see that. Arsenal are fighting for second."