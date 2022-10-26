B﻿en Johnson says West Ham are aiming to win the Europa Conference League and won't fear any opponent.

T﻿he Hammers are unbeaten so far in the competition and secured qualification to the knockout phase with two games to spare.

S﻿peaking before Thursday's game against Danish side Silkeborg, Johnson said: "Even last season, we had a good chance in the Europa League. We're in every competition to win it, not just to take part.

"We're looking to compete with European clubs, and they do a few things differently. It's great to be in these competitions and it gives the club on the whole a boost.

"When you think about our campaign last season, it's a bit bittersweet. But it's given us experience of how to deal with a European campaign and how to relate that back to a Premier League campaign.

"We want to play big teams in the later stages of competitions. We roll with the punches and will play anyone we come up against."