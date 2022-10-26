'We roll with the punches and will play anyone we come up against'
- Published
Ben Johnson says West Ham are aiming to win the Europa Conference League and won't fear any opponent.
The Hammers are unbeaten so far in the competition and secured qualification to the knockout phase with two games to spare.
Speaking before Thursday's game against Danish side Silkeborg, Johnson said: "Even last season, we had a good chance in the Europa League. We're in every competition to win it, not just to take part.
"We're looking to compete with European clubs, and they do a few things differently. It's great to be in these competitions and it gives the club on the whole a boost.
"When you think about our campaign last season, it's a bit bittersweet. But it's given us experience of how to deal with a European campaign and how to relate that back to a Premier League campaign.
"We want to play big teams in the later stages of competitions. We roll with the punches and will play anyone we come up against."