C﻿olin Fray, BBC Radio Nottingham

Nottingham Forest may still be bottom of the Premier League but the improvements in the way the team is playing are clear to see.

From being pilloried in the national media, Steve Cooper and his side are slowly starting to get some credit for the way they’re playing – and deservedly so.

The turnaround in form since that awful defeat by Leicester less than a month ago has been impressive. A change of style has seen the Reds playing a lot deeper than they used to and conceding a lot more possession than they used to. While that may not be Cooper’s preferred style, he knew it was necessary, and he’s got his players believing in it.

It’s had the desired effect – frustrating and restricting opponents to fewer chances than they were getting previously. In the four games up to and including Leicester, they’d conceded 16 goals. In the four games since, they’ve conceded twice, and only once from open play. Those four games have seen them take more points than they gleaned from their previous eight.

At Wolves and Brighton, they weren’t great going forward, but big strides were taken in that department against Liverpool at the weekend. While they’re still nowhere near where they want to be, the signs are far more positive.

It’s all of those things, as much as the victory over Liverpool, which are giving Reds fans hope and belief. Forest are starting to look like they can compete. They’re looking like a team.

That team will be sorely tested again this weekend at Arsenal, but remember how just about everyone who had an opinion on it agreed that it would be difficult to mould all those new signings into a cohesive unit? It’s taken a few weeks, but perhaps the signs are that Cooper is starting to do just that.