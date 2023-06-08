West Ham fans will line the streets of East London this evening as they celebrate their Europa Conference League victory.

Dedicated supporters have travelled to mark the the historic moment and West Ham fan Michael Bellingham told BBC Radio 5 Live anout his experience: "I've been a fan since around 1970. I was born a long way away, in Hong Kong, but my parents took me to Hamleys when we visited London, I liked the look of the shirt and that was it. I was stuck for life and I've never been able to change.

"Winning the trophy was an overwhelming feeling of relief, excitement and nerves. We did it the hard way, we had to score first, then they scored, and we scored in the very last minute.

"It was unbelievable, I was so overwhelmed and I was with my teenage son, Oscar, in the pub surrounded by claret and blue and we were all just hugging each other, it was extraordinary."

The parade will start at 19:00 BST and is expected to reach the Old Town Hall at 20:00.

The journey resembles that taken by the legendary 1965 squad containing Bobby Moore, Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters, who were met by tens of thousands of supporters to celebrate their Cup Winners' Cup triumph.