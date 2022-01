Crystal Palace are eyeing a late move for Senegal and Marseille striker Bamba Dieng, with the French side willing to let him go this month for £8m.

Dieng, 21, is a product of the FC Diambars academy in Senegal that was co-founded by Palace manager Patrick Vieira in 2000. (RMC Sport - via Mail), external

