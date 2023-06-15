Transfer news: Chelsea prepared to match bids for Caicedo

Chelsea are prepared to match any bid Arsenal make for Brighton's Moises Caicedo, while Bayern Munich are also eyeing up a potential move for the Ecuador midfielder. (Football Insider), external

Juventus want at least 80m euros (£68m) for Dusan Vlahovic, but Chelsea have told the Italians they can pick between five players in a swap deal for the Serbia striker, 23. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia), external

Those players include Kalidou Koulibaly, with the Senegal defender also wanted by Inter Milan. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column