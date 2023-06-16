‘He couldn't even take a throw-in’ - your best & worst Saints signings

We asked you to cast your mind back and tell us your best and worst St Mirren signings from over the years.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Gary: Ryan Strain was the signing of the season, so much of our attacking threat came from him. I had my doubts pre-season but when he got fit it was clear to see how influential he was going forward.

Adam: Danny Lennon made some great signings during his time but the best for me was bringing Steven Thomspon in. The worst has to be when Gus MacPherson signed Mo Camara, the former Celtic left-back couldn’t even take a legal throw in!