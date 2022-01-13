Patrick Vieira has spoken about the importance of having "different characteristics" in his Crystal Palace squad - but says he is "happy" with the players at his disposal if there are no incomings during January.

"I spoke a lot with the chairman and [sporting director] Dougie [Freedman] about the feeling I have and what we are missing and what part of the game we need to improve," he said.

"If it happens it is good but if it doesn't I'm happy with the players.

"Every manager will evaluate their squad in this month and what we need to improve.

"One of them, looking at the Millwall game, and how young and inexperienced we can be at times, we need young players supported with experience.

"We like to have different characteristics in different positions."