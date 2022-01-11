This week's BBC Radio 5 Live commentaries

The Premier League and the Carabao Cup semi-final, first leg between Liverpool and Arsenal are the BBC Radio 5 Live commentaries on offer this week.

Wednesday, 12 January – Tottenham v Chelsea (19:45)

Wednesday, 12 January – West Ham v Norwich (Sports Extra, 19:45)

Thursday, 13 January – Liverpool v Arsenal (19:45)

Friday, 14 January – Brighton v Crystal Palace (20:00)

Saturday, 15 January – Newcastle v Watford (15:00)

Sunday, 16 January – Liverpool v Brentford (14:00)

Sunday, 16 January – Tottenham v Arsenal (16:30)

All times GMT