Palace were without several first-team regulars against Millwall - including Wilfried Zaha, Cheikhou Kouyate and Jordan Ayew, all away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations - and Michael Olise grasped the opportunity their absences handed him.

Millwall had been easily the better side to begin with and led after Jack Butland's howler gifted Benik Afobe the opener.

But they failed to build on the gift and were undone by Olise's virtuoso response, when he cut inside to bend a fine strike in off the post less than a minute into the second half.

And it was Olise's pinpoint cross that gave Jean-Philippe Mateta the simplest headed winner.

Palace boss Patrick Vieira: "We wanted to win the game because we wanted to support Jack [Butland] - this is the way we want to play and sometimes it can lead to mistakes.

"But I was really pleased with the character and determination we showed in the second half."