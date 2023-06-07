Crystal Palace would be "mad" not to employ Roy Hodgson in a role within the club after he turned their season around, according to former Premier League defender Steve Brown.

The Eagles were heading into a relegation battle as Patrick Vieira struggled to get a win with his side after the turn of the year.

Hodgson was reappointed until the end of the season after the Frenchman's sacking and lifted the club to 11th in the table.

"What Roy did, and we've seen this when clubs go astray, is come in and get the best out of every individual," Brown told BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast.

"The man-management skills of the more experienced manager are key - I think that is the part that Patrick got wrong.

"His man-management skills of the players he had just weren't good enough and they became a little bit distant. When you get distanced from your squad there is a mistrust then and decisions that were acceptable in the first six months become not acceptable for certain setups and players you put in.

There has been no decision by Palace yet on whether Hodgson will be back in the dugout for next season, but Brown feels they shouldn't over look him.

"He got his man management wrong Vieira, which lead to a downturn in results and the change. I think all Roy did was put a smile back on everyone's faces, make it energetic and make it fun, because tactically he is already very good," he added.

"I expect someone else to come in, but I think they would be mad if they didn't employ him in some capacity."