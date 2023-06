Tottenham will back incoming manager Ange Postecoglou with funds to rival Newcastle for Leicester's England midfielder James Maddison, 26, and target Brentford's Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, and Wolves' English defender Max Kilman, 26. (Mirror, external)

Aston Villa have joined the race to sign free agent Youri Tielemans, 26, after the Belgium midfielder's departure from Leicester. (The Athletic, external)

