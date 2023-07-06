Arsenal have agreed a £38.5m deal with Ajax for 22-year-old Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber. (Standard), external

The Gunners are set to take their summer spending to about £200m after agreeing deals for Timber and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. (Telegraph), external

Meanwhile, Ethan Nwaneri will be staying at the club, despite attempts from Chelsea to poach the 16-year-old English midfielder, and interest from Manchester City and Manchester United. (90min), external

However, it is expected that Arsenal are set to face a fight to keep him next March, when he turns 17 and is able to sign his first professional contract. (Mirror), external

