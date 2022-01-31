Manchester United and England goalkeeper Dean Henderson is set to sign for Newcastle on loan on deadline day. (Talksport), external

Meanwhile, United have joined the race to sign Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, by entering a €20m (£16.6m) bid, despite the player agreeing terms with Paris St-Germain. (Journalist Pedro Almeida), external

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma could move on, with United, Tottenham and Aston Villa all interested in the midfielder. (Journalist Fabrice Hawkins), external

Want more transfer deadline day news? Read Monday's full gossip column