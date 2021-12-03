Tuchel on injuries, West Ham and Rangnick
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea face West Ham on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalobah will all be missing from the trip to London Stadium. "We are particularly light in midfield," he said. "We miss the leadership qualities of the guys who are out";
Says it is "massive" to have Reece James and Jorginho available for selection. "Reece is our specialist in that part of the pitch and Jorginho plays a central role for us";
West Ham are "always a joy to watch" and are rivals for the top four. "They are a very good team with a very good coach. They are where they deserve to be and are a tough team to play against";
He has not spoken with fellow countryman Ralf Rangnick who began life as Manchester United interim boss today: "All I can say to him is 'congratulations'. He doesn't need any advice from me and now can prove himself at one of the biggest clubs around."