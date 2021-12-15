Four wins from his first six games in charge means Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa are a perfect match, according to the club's former defender Alan Hutton.

"Villa did really well tonight," Hutton told BBC Radio 5 Live after his old team beat Norwich at Carrow Road on Tuesday. "They have taken on board everything Gerrard wants them to do.

"He has asked them to be aggressive in everything. When you couple that with the talented players they have, it is a marriage made in heaven."

Hutton also praised the performance of homegrown midfielder Jacob Ramsey, who opened the scoring with a fine individual goal.

"Villa fans have always loved to see one of their own. Now [Jack] Grealish has gone, Ramsey is stepping up. He's not the same player but he's got similar attributes.

"What's great about Gerrard and the legacy of Dean Smith is that if you're good enough, you'll get your opportunity at Villa."

Listen to full analysis of Villa's win from 07'50 on the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds