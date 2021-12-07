There was some lively debate on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club after a tweet was sent into the show labelling Manchester City as boring.

Former City defender Micah Richards wasn't having any of it.

He said: "If you actually go and watch Manchester City live, forget the coverage or the clips you might see on Match of the Day.

"The interchanging, the movement, when one player goes down the left, the player on the right knows exactly where to be. They know when to slow the game down, they know when to speed it up.

"I love to watch Liverpool on the counter-attack. It’s great to watch because it’s fast, it’s entertaining, but we can’t then call Manchester City boring for playing beautiful football."

Football journalist Rory Smith argued that Pep Guardiola's team can be both brilliant and boring at the same time.

"Nobody is questioning that Manchester City are brilliant. They are a brilliantly engineered football team," he said.

"Because Guardiola’s style has so much dominance, so much perfection, so well-drilled, to some people they remove a lot of the jeopardy from the game.

"A lot of what appeals to us is about jeopardy and it was exactly the same with the Spain and Barcelona team that were given that label tiki-taka, which was invented as an insult."

Hear more of the debate from 18'00 on the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds