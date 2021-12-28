Watford 1-4 West Ham: Claudio Ranieri reaction

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri, speaking to BBC Sport: "The positives were the start and that we never gave up, we tried until the end but of course we must learn to make the right decisions individually and as a team. We have to talk together to find the right solution.

"In one minute we conceded two goals. When we had the momentum at the beginning of the second half we conceded a penalty and it was difficult after.

"We score goals but it is important to maintain the clean sheet. We had to play better or help each other much better.

"The Covid situation is not an excuse but when you have had just one training session together it is not easy to prepare. I hope this week nothing happens and we can train every day.

"Now it is important for us to think about ourselves and find the solution and help each other to find this.

"The players tried to do the best. We have to continue but of course improve."