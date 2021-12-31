Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Although Ralf Rangnick made six changes to his starting line-up, the combination of injuries and positive coronavirus tests that deprived Burnley boss Sean Dyche of seven first-teamers was more of a blow.

The absence of England keeper Nick Pope was Covid related and meant only a second Premier League appearance since lockdown for former Crystal Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey.

The Wales international produced a couple of eye-catching saves, one of which prevented Scott McTominay finishing off a length-of-the-field move in the second half.

However, in their first game since 12 December, Burnley lacked the stamina or the guile to trouble Manchester United beyond Aaron Lennon's goal and remain in the bottom three.

Given the opposition and the time his side have been without a game, Dyche may not be too dispirited by the outcome. Sunday's trip to fellow strugglers Leeds is far more significant in the wider scheme of things.