Messi awaits as Behich set to make United history
- Published
🇦🇺💛💚 pic.twitter.com/bz5Rt6eExL— Aziz Behich (@AzizBehich) November 30, 2022
The show goes on. Aziz Behich's World Cup fairytale with Australia continues unabated and the full-back is set for a slice of Dundee United history.
Behich played every minute of the three group games as the Socceroos bounced back from defeat to France by edging out Tunisia and Denmark to win back-to-back World Cup matches for the first time.
Lionel Messi and his Argentina team-mates await on Saturday in the last 16 - where Behich is poised to become the first United player to feature in the World Cup knockout rounds.
The 31-year-old impressed again in the epic win over the Danes, despite walking a tightrope. He was booked after three minutes and 12 seconds - Australia's fastest-ever card in a World Cup match, and the earliest one shown at the 2022 tournament so far.
Alongside Behich in defence, Aberdeen-born and former Dundee United kid Harry Souttar cemented his Socceroos hero status with another standout show.
Bring on Messi...