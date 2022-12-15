Former Brighton boss Alan Mullery has praised Alexis Mac Allister for an “outstanding” season to date.

Mac Allister, 23, helped book Argentina’s place in the World Cup final with victory over Croatia in midweek and could help his country lift the famous trophy for the first time since 1986 on Sunday.

His club form this season had already been eye catching – seeing him score five goals from midfield in 14 Premier League outings.

Mullery told BBC Radio Sussex’s Albion Unlimited podcast: “We have had six or seven players in the World Cup playing for their country - when did Brighton do that? Fantastic. Mac Allister has looked a class, quality player.

“He thinks of what he wants to do when the ball arrives, play it short, run it, defend it. He’s a very good midfield player. He has the capability to go forward and also defend. He’s not big and strong but he wins tackles. He has this attitude and when he has the ball he looks forward very carefully. I think he has been outstanding this season.”

Get Albion Unlimited here