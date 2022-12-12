Celtic legends to play at Anfield in charity match

A Celtic Legends team will take on a Liverpool Legends select at Anfield next year in a charity match.

The game will take place on Saturday, 25 March 2023 at 15:00 (GMT).

Celtic FC Foundation Chief Executive, Tony Hamilton, told the club's website, external; "We look forward to bringing together a host of Celtic favourites to take on their Liverpool counterparts on March 25 in what I’m sure will not only be a wonderful spectacle but also a hugely heart-warming occasion filled with special memories.”