Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says Paul Dummett's performance against Manchester City showed why he was so keen for the defender to stay at the club last summer.

Dummett, who has been at Newcastle since he was nine, was out of contract in the close season but despite only playing once last term, Howe was eager for him to sign a new deal.

The 31-year-old defender eventually agreed a one-year extension and made his first appearance since August 2022 against City in the Carabao Cup.

Dummett and Jamaal Lascelles stood firm at centre-back as last season's finalists knocked out Pep Guardiola's side 1-0 thanks to Alexander Isak's goal - despite Howe making 10 changes to the side that thrashed Sheffield United 8-0.

Howe said: “I thought Paul was absolutely outstanding. When you see him behind the scenes every day, his commitment to Newcastle, the professionalism that he shows, his standards have been exemplary since I’ve been here.

“That’s why I was so determined to keep him in the summer – and he can still play an important role on the pitch.

“He’s got real experience and a really good defensive mindset.

"I thought him and Jamaal, the pair of them, were really, really good for us and I’m delighted that we showed that strength in our back line because it’s going to be hugely important this season.”

