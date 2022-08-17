Leicester City's Wesley Fofana has agreed personal terms with Chelsea, but the two clubs have still not settled on a fee - with the Stamford Bridge outfit refusing to meet the £85m asking price. (Fabrizio Romano), external

The Blues have agreed a deal to sign midfielder Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan for £12.6m plus £4.2m in add-ons. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have expressed an interest in four Chelsea players - Callum Hudson-Odoi, Conor Gallagher, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja - but can only take one player on loan from the club and have financial restrictions on the number of permanent signings they can make. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Hudson-Odoi has told the club he wants to leave. (Football Insider), external

The Blues will allow him to leave the club, but only on loan. Co-owner Todd Boehly has pleaded with the midfielder not to force through a permanent transfer. (Evening Standard - subscription required), external

