Son wins your player of the season vote

We asked you to pick your Tottenham player of the season and Son Heung-min came out as the overwhelming favourite.

BBC Radio 5 Live's George Cummins named Son in his shortlist, alongside Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Harry Kane.

The South Korea forward took a massive 90% of the vote after scoring 24 goals in all competitions and winning the Premier League Golden Boot alongside Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Kane came second with 4%, while Romero and Dier both took 3% - though the former received the third-most votes, with percentages rounded up or down.