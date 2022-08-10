Finding a striker that fits in at Chelsea is the club's "Achilles heel", according to former Premier League defender Stephen Kelly.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "Before Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku, everybody felt they were so good until the final third. They just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net and didn’t have that main pivotal striker.

"Lukaku, you thought, was going to be absolutely perfect for that role but one thing led to another and it just hasn’t worked out. Timo Werner, again another player who just didn't hit the ground running at all and doesn’t seem to have the confidence he had before.

"It’s a position they are dying to fill and when you look around the league and the way other teams have gone about their business, these players are coming in and fitting in straight away. For Chelsea that’s their Achilles heel at the moment, and it’s something they need to try and fix."

