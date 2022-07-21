Chelsea 'simply not good enough' in pre-season defeat

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea were "simply not good enough" as they were beaten on penalties by Charlotte FC.

Christian Pulisic gave the Blues the lead after 30 minutes, but the MLS side equalised through a 93rd-minute penalty after a Trevoh Chalobah handball.

That took the game to a shootout, where Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling - who was making his Chelsea debut - all scored.

Conor Gallagher missed his spot-kick, which proved decisive as Charlotte scored all five of theirs.

Tuchel said: "In general, I would say we played a good first half but, unfortunately, only for 80 metres of the pitch.

"It was simply not good enough for the effort and quality we showed in the first 80 metres of the pitch. The amount of space we had and the amount of attacks we created, there were simply not enough clear chances or deliveries in the last 20 metres."