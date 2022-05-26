Guimaraes an 'absolute baller' and the signing of the season - Wilson

Callum Wilson says Newcastle team-mate Bruno Guimaraes is an "absolute baller" and the standout signing in the Premier League this season.

The 24-year-old Brazilian joined in January and scored five goals in 11 starts to help the Magpies move well clear of relegation trouble on their way to an 11th- place finish.

Wilson said on the BBC Footballer's Football podcast, the show he co-hosts with West Ham forward Michail Antonio: "The best new signing - and it cannot even be questioned - is Bruno Guimaraes. Honestly, this guy is an absolute baller.

"He came in to a relegation battle. He had a lot of interest from bigger clubs but he took a gamble coming to a team that could have been in the Championship next season and his international career could have been on the line. He is an unbelievable talent.

"He is still young and has time on his side. He has settled into the team, to England and the Premier League nicely.

"He comes alive in tight areas. He likes to manipulate the ball in tight situations and get himself out. He has an eye for a pass and half-decent finish on him.

"Next season he will be someone to watch out for.

"He has settled into the team, into the league and next year he will hopefully get some assists for me!"

