Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says he believes Wilfried Zaha can "excel" as a striker - but admits convincing the 29-year-old "will take time".

Zaha came on in place of Jean-Philippe Mateta as the main centre-forward against Southampton and went on to score an injury-time winner at St Mary's.

"It's a position I believe he can play as he's strong holding the ball, like he did with the goal," said Vieira in his pre-match news conference for Saturday's game against Watford.

"He can link the game and drop in midfield. I believe it's a position he can excel in for us.

"We had a few conversations about it. He doesn't say no - but it takes time for him to buy into it.

"Wilfried loves football, so you can put him on the right - he will complain and still do the job. Put him at the nine and he'll do the same. He's good because he can play all three positions.

"I will have to convince him and that will take time."