Rangers v Kilmarnock - team news

Striker Alfredo Morelos will be in Rangers' squad for Saturday's visit of Kilmarnock after missing the matches against Livingston and Union Saint Gilloise. Ryan Kent and John Souttar missed the latter of those games, along with long-term absentees Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander.

Kilmarnock have new signing Jeriel Dorsett in their squad while fellow loan defender Lewis Mayo is ineligible against his parent club. Goalkeeper Zach Hemmings and outfield players Scott Robinson and Chris Stokes are injured.

Did you know? Rangers have only lost one of their past 26 home games, drawing four of them, their lone defeat coming against Celtic in the Premiership in April.