Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Brighton

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

I just don't know what to expect from Manchester United.

The whole Cristiano Ronaldo situation, and whether he will stay or go, is really disruptive and new United manager Erik ten Hag could really do without it.

Playing United at Old Trafford on the opening day used to be a daunting prospect, but not any more.

Brighton stuffed them 4-0 at the Amex Stadium, so they won't be afraid of them. I love watching the Seagulls under Graham Potter and I think they will get something here.

ABB's prediction: 0-1

My 'surprise' prediction for the weekend - an awkward opening fixture for United and I sense an early stumble in the offing.

