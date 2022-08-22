Conor Coady says he is loving life at Everton and that performances are on the "right track" after the draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Coady thinks the Toffees deserved more than a point and now has his sights set on a first win when Everton face Fleetwood on Tuesday.

"We want to make sure we look on this as an important week that kickstarted our season," Coady told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"We know what it means to the supporters and club to have a good cup run. We are desperate to win. It doesn't matter what competition it is in."

