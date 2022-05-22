Chelsea 2-1 Watford: Tuchel reaction

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, speaking to Sky Sports: "I thought this cannot happen again [dropping points from a winning position]. I was very happy for Ross – it was a very nice moment – but I’m also happy for all of us. It would have been a bit too much at the end of the season.

"Ross behaved so well throughout the season and had a lot of difficult decisions against him, so I was happy he could show his quality. He was very dangerous and I’m happy he could score.

"We’re now thinking about rebuilding the team because we’re losing key players. We’re not in a position to act right now, which is not very satisfying. Our hands are still tied, but I hope sooner or later the problem will be solved."