Dean Smith says "we all know goals change games" as he reflects on a disappointing season for Norwich during which they have only hit the net 22 times in 36 Premier League games.

The Canaries travel to Molineux on Sunday to face Wolves, a side they beat in the FA Cup in February, with only the prospect of finishing 19th to aim for.

"We have had some big moments in games that we have not taken," he said. "That is frustrating because we all know goals change games.

"Now we are going into the Championship, where the levels are not as high. We need to add players in the attacking areas to create goals."

Despite being the lowest scorers in the league, Smith appeared to back existing forwards Teemu Pukki, Adam Idah and Josh Sargent to get goals next season.

"It is in creating chances where we will need to bring people in," he said.

He also called for a positive end to the season against Wolves and Tottenham next Sunday to generate momentum for next season.

"I have been through a period of mourning and now I want to get back to enjoying football games," he said.

"I want the players to go out and play with freedom."