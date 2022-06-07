Transfer news: Spurs not interested in Bale

Tottenham Hotspur have no plans to sign Wales captain Gareth Bale for a third time, as the 32-year-old forward contemplates where he will prepare for this year's World Cup. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal says forward Steven Bergwijn needs to leave Tottenham and join Ajax "as soon as possible". (De Telegraaf, via Evening Standard)

Spurs want a fee of 30m euros (£25.6m) in order to let Bergwijn leave this summer. The Dutch champions are working on a bid, but the player is also a target for Premier League rivals Everton. (Fabrizio Romano)

