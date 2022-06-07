Transfer news: Spurs not interested in Bale

Tottenham Hotspur have no plans to sign Wales captain Gareth Bale for a third time, as the 32-year-old forward contemplates where he will prepare for this year's World Cup. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal says forward Steven Bergwijn needs to leave Tottenham and join Ajax "as soon as possible". (De Telegraaf, via Evening Standard), external

Spurs want a fee of 30m euros (£25.6m) in order to let Bergwijn leave this summer. The Dutch champions are working on a bid, but the player is also a target for Premier League rivals Everton. (Fabrizio Romano), external

