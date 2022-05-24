Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

Rating: 9 out of 10. Back-to-back Premier League champions!

Best performance: Chelsea away.

Player of the season: Kevin de Bruyne wins it, although a number get mentioned in despatches, including Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Rodri.

Player whose time is up: With the arrival of both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, one of Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus or Raheem Sterling.

Opposition player you'd love at your team: Son Heung-min of Tottenham or Chelsea’s Reece James.

Happy with your manager? Next question! Let’s get his next contract extension signed please.

One learning to take into next season: Finishing. It’s ironic that the top-scoring team needs to be more clinical at finishing.

