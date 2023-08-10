Manuel Akanji says Manchester City "want to prove" they can repeat last season's Treble success in 2023-24.

Akanji's first season with City after his move from Borussia Dortmund ended with three major trophies - the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

Switzerland defender Akanji told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I want to repeat it. I want us at least to win as many titles as we did last season. We want to prove it again.

"The performances I showed, I want to improve - and, as a team, our goal is to do at least the same thing again. Hopefully we can do it."

Asked about which teams will be their closest challengers for this season's Premier League title, Akanji said: "It's hard to tell. We've just played Arsenal, they still have a good team.

"Manchester United have built a good team. I don't know exactly how Chelsea will look, a lot of players left and some new players came, they have a new manager. Tottenham as well have a new manager, Liverpool are always a threat. It's hard to say how it's going to be but our goal is to be at the top at the end of the year."

Listen to BBC Radio 5 Live's Premier League season preview