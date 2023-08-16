Geoff Doyle, BBC Radio Three Counties

Luton Town have a weekend off due to the Burnley postponement and while the break gives them more time to get to grips with the step-up to the Premier League (and manager Rob Edwards's voice to return), it does means they miss an early, solid opportunity to get off the mark against a side they were playing against last season. Also being at home which is going to be the likeliest place they will collect the majority of their points this season.

Instead the next match is at Stamford Bridge away to Chelsea which is another level up. By then the Hatters may have signed more players. Goalkeeper Tim Krul could be on his way and there are also reports of a possible loan for Aston Villa's Cameron Archer who was so good at Middlesborough last season.

Luton were strongly criticised after the opening day defeat at Brighton with Alan Shearer and Pat Nevin just two who dived in and dished it out. Some of it was harsh, but the side will need to improve fast all over the pitch if they are to have a chance of surviving in the top flight.

New wing-backs Ryan Giles and Issa Kabore caught the eye on the south coast and swinging early balls into the box is likely to be a tactic this season. Both have great pace and bundles of ability and will be important players in Edwards' system. Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu featuring in the game and making history was a wonderful story and the Hatters fans were amazing throughout the day.

Luton need to be cuter out of possession, but they will know that and will be working hard on that in training. No one said it was going to be easy.