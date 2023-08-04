Boruc debut 'crazy but amazing'

Max Boruc says it was "crazy" to be thrown in for a Hibs debut in their European hammering of Inter Club d'Escaldes where he didn't even expect to make the bench.

The 20-year-old Pole was handed his big chance after David Marshall pulled up in the warm-up and Jojo Wollacott had to go off injured in the 17th minute at Easter Road.

Substitute Boruc enjoyed a solid first outing and was beaten only by a stunning finish as Hibs thrashed the Andorrans 6-1 to make amends for their first-leg embarrassment and progress to the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

“It’s been really crazy, I didn’t expect it to be like that but I really enjoyed it,” Boruc said.

“Yesterday I played with the development squad in a cup game which I was happy with, we won on penalties.

“I never expected to play at Easter Road, I didn’t even know I was going to be on the bench.

“It’s never a good thing to be injured but from my own perspective, I was happy I was going on. There’s always a little bit of stress but that makes me show up and concentrate.

“I never thought my debut would be at Easter Road in a game like that, it felt amazing. The fans were really good and helped me and the team a lot which was important."