Motherwell advance as group winners

Motherwell secured a top-placed finish in Group G as they eased to a 3-0 victory over League Two side East Fife.

Lennon Miller continued his impressive form as the 16-year-old slotted home his side's opener on the end of a ball over the top after 32 minutes.

The host's advantage was doubled just five minutes after Miller's strike with Conor Wilkinson's 20-yard attempt nestling in the back of the net.

East Fife had a man sent off before the break when former Motherwell player Jonathan Page was shown a straight red card.

After the interval, Callum Slattery picked up the ball on the edge of the area and dispatched a precise finish to give his side a three-goal cushion.