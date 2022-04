Brighton return to north London in the Premier League for the second time in eight days on Saturday to face Tottenham.

Graham Potter's side head to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in buoyant mood after their 2-1 victory at Arsenal.

But should the boss make any changes against an in-form Spurs, who have won their last four league games, including a 2-0 victory at Brighton last month?

Choose your Brighton team to take on Tottenham