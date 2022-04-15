Vieira on injuries, Chelsea and ambition

Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday between his Crystal Palace side and Chelsea at Wembley.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

  • Tyrick Mitchell and Michael Olise will only be up for contention on Sunday "if they're 100% fit". Vieira added: "They've have had some individual training so we have to wait until tomorrow."

  • On on-loan Chelsea midfielder Conor Callagher not being able to play, the Palace boss said: "He was disappointed, no doubt about it, but he understood the rules and he’s in a good place."

  • He says Chelsea were "unlucky" to exit the Champions League earlier in midweek because they "played well and performed well" against Real Madrid.

  • On his personal history in the FA Cup Vieira said: "It’s been the fact that I’ve been in places where clubs are successful in the FA Cup. I was just part of it."

  • He says his message to the fans is to "enjoy the day" and added: "We're really ambitious and we will be ready."

