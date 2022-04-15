Vieira on injuries, Chelsea and ambition

Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday between his Crystal Palace side and Chelsea at Wembley.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

Tyrick Mitchell and Michael Olise will only be up for contention on Sunday "if they're 100% fit". Vieira added: "They've have had some individual training so we have to wait until tomorrow."

On on-loan Chelsea midfielder Conor Callagher not being able to play, the Palace boss said: "He was disappointed, no doubt about it, but he understood the rules and he’s in a good place."

He says Chelsea were "unlucky" to exit the Champions League earlier in midweek because they "played well and performed well" against Real Madrid.

On his personal history in the FA Cup Vieira said: "It’s been the fact that I’ve been in places where clubs are successful in the FA Cup. I was just part of it."

He says his message to the fans is to "enjoy the day" and added: "We're really ambitious and we will be ready."

