Michail Antonio says he does not feel nervous before West Ham's Europa League semi-final first leg with Eintracht Frankfurt but admits it is "one of the biggest games of our lives".

Speaking on the Footballer's Football podcast, Antonio says confidence is high among the Hammers squad.

"We've got to get our mentality right and then go out there and do what we've been doing," he said. "We believe we can win it, so hopefully we can.

"I don't get nervous - maybe a tiny bit just before kick-off - but as soon as that whistle goes, I am raring to go."

With the first leg at London Stadium, he wants to exploit home advantage and take a lead into the second leg in Germany next week.

"We're at home so we want to use that to our advantage," he said. "We've all seen the clips of their fans and know the atmosphere out there will be crazy.

"Hopefully we can have a great atmosphere at our ground and put a good divide between us and them.

"When that whistle goes, we will be raring to go."

