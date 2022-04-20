Jackson on Burnley's manager search, Westwood and importance of home games
- Published
Interim boss Mike Jackson has been speaking to the media before Burnley host Southampton in the Premier League on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
On the search for a new manager, he said: "I spoke to the chairman and I’ve been asked to prepare for this game. Anything that happens after that, I'm sure you’ll be the first to know."
Injured midfielder Ashley Westwood is going to see a surgeon later on Wednesday and Jackson said: "We want to try and put a smile on his face when he turns the TV on tomorrow."
He said Ben Mee won't feature on Thursday or on Sunday against Wolves, but "fingers crossed he will be back before the end of the season".
Reflecting on the draw with West Ham, Jackson said: "If you had been in the dressing room before the game then you would see how much it meant to them. They were really disappointed they hadn't come away with more."
He added: "There was a lot of pressure on that group on Sunday, a lot of people asking questions - but they performed well."
On the fight for Premier League survival, Jackson said: "This group is an experienced group, they know what they need to do. They’re fighting and they’re ready."
He said remaining games at Turf Moor in front of Clarets fans will be vital: "Look at the Everton game. The atmosphere that can be created can be really powerful."
Who do you want to see appointed at Turf Moor? Have your say here