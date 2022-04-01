Howe on injuries, the relegation battle and Spurs

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle’s game against Tottenham on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Howe says Callum Wilson is battling to play again this season, adding: "I can't tell you with any clarity that it's a certainty, but I hope he'll play this season. He's still making good progress and he's back on the grass running."

On the Covid outbreak in the camp, he said: "We’ve still got a couple of days before the game so we hope everyone will be fine."

Jonjo Shelvey should be available following illness and so should Fabian Schar and Martin Dubravka, who were withdrawn from international duty.

On the remaining nine games, Howe said: "We're still in a relegation battle. We need points and we've got a tough run of fixtures, so I think we have to maximise every game."

Howe says the five subs rule "is a very good thing" and "he's all for it", adding: "I really love the squad I have, so the ability to bring more players on to the pitch and change things tactically - I'm all for it."

On Tottenham, he said: "Antonio Conte always has his sides tactically drilled so we need to be at our best. We worked the players hard in Dubai for this."

