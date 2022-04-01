Lawro's predictions: Liverpool v Watford

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Performances don't matter now for Liverpool or Manchester City - results are all that matter from here in the title race.

Liverpool have won their past nine league games but they have to forget all the noise and just focus on winning this one. Their task on Saturday will be to break down Watford because we know exactly how Roy Hodgson will set the Hornets up.

I don't think the Reds will have too much trouble there, though.

Watford got a good win last time out - at Southampton on 13 March - but we have seen them flicker into life before and then put in a disappointing display in their next game. I'd be very surprised if they held out for 90 minutes at Anfield.

Jim's prediction: 4-0

