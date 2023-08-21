Everton in a 'number of situations' to sign a striker

Everton boss Sean Dyche says the club are in a "number of situations" in their pursuit of a striker but has warned "there's no magic wand".

In Sunday's defeat at Aston Villa, the Toffees lost striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to a facial injury.

They continue to be linked with Southampton's Che Adams as they seek solutions in addressing their lack of firepower.

"We are in for a number of situations, whether they can come into fruition, I am waiting on news," said Dyche.

"The first bit of importance is we've got to operate with what we've got. There's no magic wand, there never was when I got the job and there are no shortcuts, because shortcuts in football usually cost a lot of money.

"We are working hard to construct deals that can affect us in a positive way.

"These deals at the minute, I'm waiting for news - any deals, that is not about Che Adams, that is any deals."

Get Everton news and analysis direct to your device