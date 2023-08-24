Celtic launch bid for winger - gossip
Aris Thessaloniki winger Luis Palma is the subject of interest from Celtic, with a £3.5m bid being launched. (Mail - subscription), external
Celtic are now favourites to sign their former player, Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, from Arsenal. (Sun), external
Meanwhile, Celtic remain hopeful midfielder Reo Hatate will agree a new contract. (Record), external
Matt O'Riley insists players do not understand the "magnitude" of Celtic until they join the club. (Scotsman), external