Manchester United's managers have "misdiagnosed" Scott McTominay's best position.

That's the view of The Athletic journalist Adam Crafton, who is marvelling at the midfielder's fine performances for Scotland in their excellent qualification campaign for Euro 2024.

"I wonder if Erik ten Hag, Jose Mourinho and, to some extent, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have misdiagnosed him," Crafton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They have thought of him as a number six, as a back-up to Casemiro, but that does not really seem to be his game."

McTominay has scored six goals in Scotland's five wins from five in their bid to qualify for next summer's tournament and Crafton sees parallels with other goalscoring midfielders rather than holding players.

"He is more like a Frank Lampard or Kevin Nolan, making runs into the box, but can also compete in thick of things," said Crafton. "He's much better at that than receiving the ball deep on the half turn and trying to set the tempo.

"Full credit to him. He has shown the real value of versatility and is now playing with more freedom.

"But the reality is that if Fulham could have sorted a deal with United on deadline day, he would have gone there. That was why the Joao Palhinha deal did not go through."

