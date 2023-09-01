Aberdeen v Hibs: Pick of the stats

No player has more goal involvements in the Scottish Premiership this season than Hibernian’s Christian Doidge (3 – 1 goal, 2 assists). He scored the winner the last time Hibernian won at Pittodrie in the league (1-0 in May 2021).

Aberdeen have failed to win any of their first three matches of a Scottish Premiership season (D2 L1) for the first time since 2011-12.

Hibernian have lost their opening three matches of a top-flight season for the first time since August 2002, leading the club to part ways with manager Lee Johnson after 15 months in charge.

Hibernian have lost just one of their last five league meetings with Aberdeen (W2 D2), keeping a clean sheet in both of their last two (W1 D1).